Gamer thrilled after making unbelievable find in dumpster: 'I'm sure you can imagine how shocked I was'

One gamer's recent dumpster run uncovered an "insane" find — a PlayStation 2 complete with preloaded games. Beyond the thrill of the discovery, the lucky haul is a reminder that one person's trash can easily become another's treasure.

In a Reddit post detailing the find, the dumpster diver shared that the console came preloaded with titles like Gran Turismo 4, Final Fantasy, and other racing games. While considered an "outdated" console today, the PlayStation 2 remains the best-selling gaming system of all time and still carries value for both collectors and nostalgic gamers.

A PlayStation 2 retails for about $100 through gaming retailers, while games can range in price on the resale market. Gran Turismo 4, for example, typically retails for about $7 in pre-owned condition.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm sure you can imagine how shocked I was when I first saw it," the gamer wrote on Reddit. "And the fact that I was just about to buy the newest [Gran Turismo game] was even more insane…Some saves date back to 2007! I don't know if I want to delete them or not."

The gamer said they were "pretty glad to be able to experience [the game] for free," writing that the find seemed rare for a small town like theirs.

Reddit commenters congratulated the lucky gamer on the find, with some sharing their experiences dumpster diving for e-waste.

"I normally find this stuff sitting beside the e-waste dumpster at my local dump," one commenter wrote. "I think people set it on the side knowing someone will grab it."

The commenter shared that they recently found a "minty" Xbox One with all hook-ups among discarded e-waste, also with games preloaded onto it.

Discarded electronics like computers, cellphones, gaming consoles, and more are one of the fastest-growing types of waste worldwide — and e-waste comes with significant public health and environmental concerns. Electronics are made with hazardous substances, including heavy metals, flame retardants, and other toxic chemicals. When these items are improperly disposed of, those substances can leach into soil and groundwater or be released into the air, contributing to pollution and increasing risks of health problems such as neurological disorders, developmental issues, and even cancer.

The United Nations estimates that the world generates more than 68 million tons of e-waste every year — a figure expected to keep climbing as technology turnover increases. According to The World Counts, around 85% of e-waste ends up in landfills or incinerators. This means valuable materials like gold, copper, and rare earth elements are being wasted, even though recovering them could reduce the need for destructive new mining.

A single discarded console tossed in the trash may seem small compared to the global e-waste crisis, but each device contributes to the growing pile — and represents a missed opportunity. Consoles contain plastics, metals, and circuit boards that, if responsibly recycled, could reduce the need for destructive new mining. Extending their life through reuse, resale, or recycling helps keep these materials in circulation — and reduces environmental harm.

"Dumpster diving," when done responsibly, can play a small part in that solution. Salvaging electronics and other goods gives them a valuable second life, cuts down on waste, and saves money.

That said, it's important to be cautious while dumpster diving. You're likely to run into hazards like broken glass, spoiled food, or recalled products when sorting through dumpsters. Some dumpsters may also sit on private property where trespassing laws apply. While dumpster diving itself is legal in all 50 states, you'll want to check your state and local ordinances to know your rights.

For those who are careful and intentional, dumpster diving can deliver surprising rewards — like a playable PlayStation 2 — while helping reduce the environmental impact of wasted electronics.

