Dumpster diver stunned after uncovering epic haul in store trash: 'My best find so far'

Dumpster diving might sound like dirty work, but it can often lead to some jaw-dropping finds that make it all worth it.

One dumpster diver couldn't help but brag as they took to r/DumpsterDiving to share their impressive haul

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor uploaded an assortment of pictures that showcased around 30 video games and even a few video game controllers. The video games included a handful of NES game cartridges and even some more recent releases from XBox and PlayStation. "My best find so far," the original poster wrote.

While dumpster diving might sound illegal to some, it is generally considered legal in all 50 states across America. In fact, the Supreme Court even ruled in favor of dumpster diving in 1988.

However, there are restrictions. Dumpsters must be located away from private property in order for them to be considered fair game. Also, some towns, cities, and counties may have local ordinances in place that outlaw dumpster diving.

But before diving headfirst into your nearest legal dumpster, it is wise to take the proper precautions and double-check your local dumpster diving ordinances.

Outside of saving money on items that were just hours away from heading to a trash pile, dumpster diving can often help the environment. Like in the case of the original poster, items such as video game controllers can be improperly disposed of in ordinary dumpsters. This can lead to an increase in electronic waste.

A recent report from the United Nations Institute for Training and Research determined that a record amount of 68 million tons of e-waste was produced around the globe in 2022. By 2030, that amount is predicted to be as high as 90 million tons. Despite that amount of e-waste, just over 22% of it is estimated to be properly recycled.

In the comments section, many users applauded the original poster for the fun find.

"It seems so crazy to throw away these gaming systems and games from the past," wrote one user. "Makes me sad. I'm so glad you were able to save them."

"Nice! You might cash in on eBay with some of that," quipped another commenter.

