Dumpster diver shocked after making unexpected discovery in waste bin at local store: 'What a score!'

As dumpster divers will attest to, there's no better deal than free. One member of the growing movement shared their haul, sparking excitement.

In the r/DumpsterDiving community, a Redditor shared two pictures of their unexpected finds in an electronic waste bin from a local store: a Dyson SV25 and a Kobo Aura e-book reader.

While the original poster couldn't find the vacuum's charger or sticks, one commenter pointed out that "paying for a charger vs. a whole one is a good deal," as Dyson cordless stick vacuums go for nearly $500. As the OP explained further, the book reader "works perfectly."

"Those Kobo readers are indestructible!" one person wrote. "Good find."

Another commenter praised the OP for rescuing the items from leaching toxic chemicals into water and soil as e-waste — an issue Earth.org has described as a "time bomb."

"Nice work saving those from a landfill!!! Enjoy!" they wrote.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

According to the WEEE Forum, the 63 million tons of e-waste produced in 2021 weighed more than the Great Wall of China, the heaviest artificial item on the planet. However, it isn't just e-waste that's contributing to overcrowded landfills, which release planet-warming gases such as methane as items break down.

People have found hundreds of dollars' worth of useful items in retail bins, including unopened personal care products, Folgers and McCafe coffee, Old Navy woolen beanies, and more. That makes dumpster diving another smart way — along with thrifting and swapping unwanted items for store credit or cash — to help the planet and your wallet.

Diving into bins is legal in every U.S. state, but before selecting your spot, make sure you aren't running afoul of any trespassing laws or local ordinances. It's also crucial to take safety precautions, such as wearing protective gloves and not risking contact with bins known to contain hazardous waste.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In this case, the OP's efforts were successful, leading one commenter to fawn, "Ohh, man what a score!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.