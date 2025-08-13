Dumpster diver outraged after discovering expensive electronics trashed by store: 'Hate that'

A TikTok video from Dumpster Dive King (@dumpsterdiveking) has once again shed light on an issue plaguing communities worldwide and leading to billions in economic losses.

What's happening?

In one clip, the Dumpster Dive King invites his viewers to discover what's inside the trash bin of an electronics store on a rainy day.

His haul included brand-new JBL headphones and iPhone cases. He also stumbled across thermal paper, which a commenter was surprised he didn't grab because it is expensive.

Dumpster Dive King replied that the paper was too wet to redeem. A "sliced" office chair was among the other items that lost value due to destruction.

"Hate that they wreck everything," one person wrote.

"Why do these companies destroy stuff so no one else can use it instead of just donating it?" another asked. "Is it really that hard?"

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this important?

Unnecessary waste leads to economic and environmental impacts that add up in the long run. For one, products take resources to manufacture and transport, and the energy and time that go into that end up being a sunk cost when an item goes straight from store shelves to a dumpster.

What's more, electronic waste contains hazardous materials like lead, arsenic, and mercury. Sending e-waste to a landfill gives it the opportunity to leach those toxic substances into our environment — not to mention the world loses around $57 billion each year to unrecovered metals in e-waste, including gold, silver, lithium, and copper.

Do JBL and Apple do anything to combat waste?

The retailer who discarded the JBL and Apple equipment, among other things, doesn't appear to be directly affiliated with either company based on the information provided.

For its part, JBL will refurbish electronics returned by dealers, customers, or retailers within a 30-day window and resell them at a discounted rate. It also encourages shoppers to donate unwanted electronics or recycle them at a dedicated e-waste collection facility.

As for Apple, it is among the major brands that accepts old electronics for store credit. Last year, nearly one-quarter of all materials in its products came from recycled or renewable sources.

What can be done about e-waste more broadly?

Dumpster diving isn't for everyone, but it is legal in every state. Just check your state and local ordinances (like trespassing laws) before jumping in and make sure you take safety precautions — including wearing thick protective gloves, as Dumpster Dive King is seen doing in his TikTok.

If you have unwanted electronics already on hand, Trashie can help you feel good about decluttering your space with its Tech Take Back Box. Trashie will take up to 10 pounds of electronics off your hands per box, and in return, you'll earn rewards from popular brands.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.