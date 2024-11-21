  • Home Home

Dumpster diver makes incredible discovery after opening lid of e-waste bin: 'What a great find'

"It was … brand new."

by Erin Feiger
Photo Credit: iStock

In a win worth writing home about, a dumpster diver was shocked when they found a brand new, in-the-box, mini keyboard in an e-waste bin. 

"Another dumpster find," they wrote above a series of five photos shared to Reddit. "I saved yet another keyboard from the e-waste bin. This time it was a brand new inbox Ortek MCK-84."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving is growing in popularity as the cost of almost everything rises. It is legal in all 50 states and, when done safely, can lead to some unbelievable finds and major financial savings. Others have found food, pet food, luxury beauty supplies, and much more. 

Successful divers have found hauls worth hundreds of dollars. Saving money on perfectly usable goods that have been discarded is only one benefit of the activity, too. Taking the usable goods home keeps waste out of landfills, which greatly benefits the environment. 

E-waste, like the keyboard the OP found, is one of the fastest-growing solid waste streams in the world, according to the WHO. In 2022, more than 68 million tons of e-waste were produced worldwide, with less than 25% documented as formally collected and recycled

The rest ends up in landfills, where it leaches toxic substances into the environment, threatening environmental and human health. 

Considering just how much is thrown away, the OP is far from the only dumpster diver finding electronics. Others have found gaming systems, computers, and flatscreen TVs

If dumpster diving is too far for you, shopping secondhand is also a great way to save on perfectly good electronics and keep them out of landfills. Further, if you have electronics to get rid of, working or not, be sure to recycle them properly. Many companies will even pay you to trade in your old electronics

Regarding the OP's lucky find, commenters were quick to congratulate them and share their envy. 

"Why cant I get this lucky?" asked one. 

"What a great find!" wrote another. 

"Where the hell are these dumpsters?" a third said

