Tech expert reveals astounding next-gen appliance that grows food right on your counter: 'Straight out of sci-fi'

Is an egg-shaped, mist-based indoor vegetable grower set to be the next major gardening sensation, following Gardyn?

In a TikTok video from CNET (@cnetdotcom), tech reporter Bridget Carey shows Plantaform sitting on a tabletop, much like a coffeemaker, air fryer, or other kitchen appliance.

Like Gardyn, Plantaform works with a mobile app for real-time growth monitoring and automated lighting and watering schedules, according to a video posted by the company. The difference is Plantaform's compact design and nutrient-infused mist technology.

As Carey explains, Plantaform uses the soil-free fogponics method. The company's explainer video demonstrates how "fog" or moisture delivers nutrients directly to plant roots. The process improves absorption while using less water.

You can see the fog best by activating party mode on the app. This setting is more than a system check for your foggers. It puts on a light show as the device cycles through various colors and brightness levels. The fog is most visible in dim light.

With its many smart features, an owner's role is reduced to refilling the water tank and letting the fogging system handle the rest. According to the company's website, Plantaform is about 26 inches wide by 26 inches high, making it a fit for apartments and small spaces.

You also get a bonus beyond convenience. Regularly including vegetables in your diet can lower cholesterol, promote heart health, and reduce inflammation, extending life expectancy.

Beyond that, gathering homegrown greens and herbs helps lower plastic packaging use and minimize food waste since you collect just enough for your meal.

These small savings add up naturally. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, food waste accounts for 58% of landfill methane gas pollution. EPA data also reveals that up to 40% of the food supply goes to waste. ReFED reported that wasted food in 2023 exceeded $300 billion.

Several TikTok commenters were impressed with this innovative garden salad grower.

One exclaimed, "Straight out of sci-fi."

Another wrote, "Like a scientist movie come true."

Some viewers said they aren't fans of subscription packs and pointed out that individual plant pods can be purchased.

Meanwhile, opinions varied when it came to the Plantaform's $500 price point. Some suggested it might be expensive, while others correctly guessed its price.

