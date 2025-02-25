This NASA-inspired tech uses mind-bending method to revolutionize indoor gardening: 'Robust growth'

If the idea of having a pod full of ready-to-eat greens in your kitchen sounds like your jam, you won't have to wait long.

This futuristic pod, filled with leafy greens and emitting whisps of fog, may look like something out of a sci-fi film, but it could be on your kitchen counter soon.

Homes & Gardens reported on a new indoor garden powered by NASA-developed tech that can make growing your own fruits and vegetables more efficient and sustainable.

The Plantaform is billed as the world's first smart indoor garden that utilizes an innovative technology called "fogponics." The concept is similar to hydroponics, except it harnesses fog instead of water. The pod-like device uses an ultra-fine mist to deliver nutrients and oxygen directly to the plants' roots.

Fogponics was originally developed by NASA to solve the challenges of producing food during long-duration space missions. Researchers needed a method for astronauts to grow lettuce and other leafy greens in a small space without soil or large amounts of water.

Experimentation led to a modified form of aeroponic farming, where plants are suspended in the air, and mist delivers nutrients to hanging roots. NASA scientists refined this method by using an ultrasonic generator to create a super-fine mist that resembles fog.

The fog generator vibrates at supersonic frequencies to produce micro-droplets of nutrient-rich water that are easier and faster for roots to absorb.

"These droplets are small enough to cling to the roots, ensuring they are continuously hydrated and fed while maintaining high oxygen levels," Renata Scorsone, vice president of marketing at Plantaform, explained to Homes & Gardens.

Now that the technology has proven itself successful in even the most extreme of environments, fogponics has landed back on Earth, offering a radical new method for growing sustainable, organic produce at home.

The fogponics method ensures optimal root absorption and growth by delivering essential nutrients to plant roots with a lot less waste.

According to Homes & Gardens, fogponics uses 30-50% less water than traditional hydroponics and 98% less water than growing in soil.

Because the ultrasonic fogger atomizes water and nutrients, delivering it directly to the roots, plants expend less energy searching for water. Instead, the plant uses that extra energy to maximize photosynthesis, which results in accelerated growth rates and higher yields.

The technology also conserves water because any unused nutrient-rich liquid gets collected and recirculated within the system.

The Plantaform is also equipped with sunlight-simulating LED grow lights. The smart device has automated light cycles to optimize different stages of plant growth, further speeding along development.

Besides these cost-saving energy efficiencies, the technology is good for the environment. Controlled aeroponic systems lower the risk of pests and diseases, minimizing the need for toxic chemical pesticides.

If the idea of having a pod full of ready-to-eat greens in your kitchen sounds like your jam, you won't have to wait long. The Plantaform can be ordered from the company's website and will be on display in select Costcos soon.

"With the right equipment and maintenance, fogponics supports robust growth for many types of plants, from leafy greens to flowering crops," said Scorsone to Homes & Gardens.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.