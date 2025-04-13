  • Tech Tech

New study uncovers major factor that may affect life expectancy for millions of people: 'Potential beneficial effects'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: iStock

A new study has revealed yet another health benefit of following a plant-based diet: greater longevity for those with cardiometabolic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or obesity.

Researchers analyzed data from 78,000 participants in China, the United Kingdom, and the United States and discovered a link between a healthy, plant-based diet and better life expectancy. The study indicated a 17 to 24% reduction in the risk of death from all causes, while those who followed an unhealthy diet saw a 28 to 36% increase in mortality risks. 

A healthy plant-based diet — that is to say, one that consists of fresh vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats — confers several key health benefits. These include lower LDL cholesterol (high levels of LDL inhibit blood flow), great insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and better heart health. As Dr. Zhangling Chen, one of the study's authors, said:

"A healthful plant-based diet may reduce mortality in individuals with cardiometabolic disorders mainly through the potential beneficial effects of nutrients in healthy plant-based foods."

The research adds to a growing body of evidence of the health benefits of adopting a diet rich in fresh produce. Other documented benefits include aiding weight loss and healthier skin. Aside from the individual benefits, more widespread adoption of healthy, plant-based diets will improve the planet's health as well. 

For example, cattle ranching is the leading cause of deforestation in Amazon countries. As the World Wildlife Fund reported, 80% of rainforest loss is attributable to land clearing for cattle rearing. Though more sustainable forms of cattle rearing are being explored, it's indisputable that factory farming exacts a hefty environmental toll for boosting food production. 

To get even more out of a plant-based diet, consider growing your own vegetables. Not only will you save money and help the environment, but homegrown vegetables are considerably more nutritious and taste better, too. 

As the researchers point out, not all plant-based diets yield equal health benefits; in fact, heavily refined grains and sugars have the opposite effect. As Dr. Thomas M. Holland told Medical News Today

"Individuals seeking to improve their long-term health should focus on nutrient-dense, minimally processed plant foods."

