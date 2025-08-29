Residents demand help after concerning chemicals are found in water supply: 'Totally ignored'

"The findings of this report clearly are more to do with reducing the legal liability."

When per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found in the surrounding water of the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia, some residents elected to get a PFAS blood test to detect levels in their bodies. However, the NSW government pushed back on the need for testing.

Now, an advocacy group is fighting back after feeling "totally ignored" by the government, per the Guardian.

What's happening?

Testing in 2024 found that the water supplies near the Blue Mountains had elevated levels of PFAS, according to ABC News Australia. Since then, residents and advocacy groups have pushed for community-wide blood testing so people could find out whether they've been exposed.

Some have paid $500 out of pocket to get tested while waiting for the government's help.

However, NSW Health, the public health system of NSW, published a report in August 2025 disputing the need for testing.

"There is no clinical benefit for an individual to have a blood test for PFAS," the report stated, adding that "health effects of PFAS appear to be small."

Advocacy group Stop PFAS Blue Mountains is now taking a class action against NSW Health.

"The findings of this report clearly are more to do with reducing the legal liability of Sydney Water than actually looking after the health of people in the Blue Mountains," said John Dee, a leader of the group.

What's the problem with PFAS?

NSW residents have good reason to be worried about PFAS exposure, despite NSW Health's dismissiveness. Several studies have shown real health issues tied to PFAS exposure, including increased cancer risk and changes to the brain.

One study found PFAS in the bloodstreams of 98% of people tested. Nicknamed "forever chemicals," PFAS can stay in the body for years, in some cases.

PFAS also takes a toll on the planet, contaminating water, soil, and the food supplies they nourish.

What's being done to reduce PFAS exposure?

Groups like Stop PFAS Blue Mountains help voice the concerns of people who may feel like they don't have a voice against higher powers, like the government. You can join an advocacy group locally to take action in your own community.

But know that lots of government agencies are also joining in the fight. Connecticut recently launched a pilot program offering free soil testing to farmers, and the EPA announced plans to curb PFAS contamination in waterways.

There's also some evolving, yet promising, research surrounding PFAS exposure in the body. For example, one group of researchers found that increasing fiber could lower PFAS concentrations. And another research team is working on probiotic supplements that could speed up PFAS removal from the body.

As people work together toward solutions, it's clear that they're no longer willing to accept PFAS as a permanent part of their lives.

