Officials launch innovative program to combat emerging health risk on US farmland: 'A real positive'

Connecticut farmers are getting a powerful new tool to help fight back against toxic chemical pollution, without having to pay a dime.

A new state-run pilot program is offering free soil testing to help farmers detect 14 of the most common PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," on their land, reported News 12 Connecticut. These chemicals have been tied to serious health risks, and the initiative marks an important step in assessing how widespread PFAS contamination is across the state's farmland.

PFAS (short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a class of synthetic chemicals used in everything from nonstick pans to waterproof gear and industrial waste. Because they don't break down naturally, they can linger in the environment — and in our bodies — for decades.

Studies have linked PFAS exposure to cancers, reproductive issues, thyroid disorders, and immune system disruption.

For farmers, the risk is twofold: PFAS from land-applied biosolids — byproducts of wastewater treatment that often contain chemicals from household and industrial sources — can seep into groundwater or be absorbed by crops, ultimately entering the food system and exposing farmworkers, families, and consumers.

But knowing what's in the soil can also become a strategic asset. "On the flip side, if we find only low background levels of PFAS, this can be a real positive for farms," Dr. Sara Nason of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), the agency leading the program, told WSHU. "If they can say we've done PFAS testing and we found they were clean, it could really benefit farmers to know that they don't have a problem as well."

As part of the pilot program, farmers can request a free soil sampling kit from CAES and send their samples to the Johnson-Horsfall Laboratory in New Haven for testing. Samples need to be delivered within 48 hours of collection to ensure accuracy. The goal is to map where PFAS levels are highest and start conversations about how to protect public health.

This effort mirrors growing national concern over PFAS. From state bans on PFAS-laced firefighting foam to efforts to clean up contaminated drinking water, similar programs are gaining momentum across the U.S.

It also reflects a wider push toward transparency and accountability in our food systems, giving farmers tools to protect not only their land but also their livelihoods. State officials say this testing effort is a "critical first step" toward identifying exposure risks and informing future health and environmental policy.

