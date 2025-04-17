Scientists discover simple method to protect against emerging threat to human health: 'Evolving'

Increasing fiber intake could help decrease concentrations of some types of PFAS, according to a new study that made another unexpected discovery.

Canadian researchers analyzed the effects of implementing a fiber supplement over four weeks, finding that this intervention helped decrease levels of PFOA and PFOS, two types of long-chain PFAS.

Environmental Health News summarized the findings, adding that the team also identified a few short-chain PFAS — a class of these chemicals that is commonly being used to replace long-chain varieties — that had never been documented in the Canadian population before. Some of these short-chain PFAS were linked to markers of liver damage.

"Overall, the results show that exposures to short-chain and replacement chemistry PFASs are common in this Canadian population," the researchers stated, adding, "The types of PFASs to which humans are being exposed are evolving, yet the bulk of exposure assessment has focused on long-chain PFASs. As such, broader biomonitoring is needed to capture changing PFAS exposures in humans."

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of human-made chemicals known for their persistence in the environment. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, these substances have been tied to certain types of cancer, developmental delays in children, interference with the body's natural hormones, and other severe health impacts.

Short-chain PFAS, those that have fewer than seven carbon atoms, have commonly been used to replace long-chain PFAS, which have six or more. Although short-chain PFAS were originally assumed to be safer than long-chain, several new studies, including one from Auburn University, suggest the opposite.

This is not the first time researchers have linked fiber intake to reduced levels of PFAS. For instance, a study at the University of Kentucky found that a diet rich in fiber may decrease disease risks associated with perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) exposure. One easy way to boost fiber intake is to eat a plant-rich diet, which has been associated with a number of health benefits, including increased life expectancy.

In addition to increasing fiber intake, you can limit your PFAS exposure by opting for PFAS-free brands and avoiding nonstick cookware along with stain- or water-resistant clothing.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.