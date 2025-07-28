Researchers make alarming discovery about gut bacteria: 'It's concerning that so little is being done'

"We need to try and mitigate their impact on our health now."

A new study has revealed that human gut bacteria may play a role in protecting us from toxic "forever chemicals" — offering both a warning and a glimmer of hope.

What's happening?

Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News reported that scientists at the University of Cambridge discovered that certain species of gut bacteria can absorb and store per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — synthetic compounds used in nonstick cookware, waterproof fabrics, and food packaging that have been linked to serious health conditions, including infertility, cancer, and heart disease.

In the study, published in Nature Microbiology, researchers tested 38 types of human gut bacteria and found that many could bioaccumulate PFAS. One strain, Bacteroides uniformis, stored the chemicals inside clumps within its cells while continuing to grow.

When mice were colonized with these bacteria and fed PFAS-contaminated food, the bacteria sequestered the toxins and helped excrete them, reducing the amount that entered their bloodstreams.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are nearly impossible to break down and build up in our bodies. Their long-term presence has been tied to everything from developmental delays in children to immune system dysfunction.

What makes this discovery particularly urgent is how little progress has been made in safely removing PFAS from human systems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Given the scale of the problem of PFAS 'forever chemicals,' particularly their effects on human health, it's concerning that so little is being done about removing these from our bodies," said senior author Kiran Patil, director of research at Cambridge's Medical Research Council Toxicology Unit, in a statement.

While the new findings offer an avenue for reducing exposure, they also underscore the lack of medical tools available to address this public health crisis.

As PFAS contaminate drinking water, food sources, and even air, millions of people remain at risk, often without knowing it.

What's being done about PFAS?

The research team has launched a startup called Cambiotics to develop probiotic supplements that could accelerate the removal of PFAS from the body. The first products are expected to be available by 2026.

In the meantime, policy efforts to reduce PFAS exposure are another solution. In the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency recently set strict limits on PFAS levels in drinking water, and states have banned their use in food packaging and textiles.

Other innovative solutions include using special resins and filtration systems to remove PFAS from water supplies and developing safer materials to replace them altogether. Individuals can also explore critical climate issues to learn more about how to reduce PFAS exposure and support cleaner communities.

Still, experts stress that prevention is key. "The reality is that PFAS are already in the environment and in our bodies," study co-author Indra Roux said. "We need to try and mitigate their impact on our health now."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



