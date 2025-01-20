EPA sets sights on public health threat of 'forever chemicals': 'That means we must work to develop our collective understanding'

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced new plans to take on PFAS contamination from industrial wastewater entering waterways, Environmental Protection reported.

Also known as "forever chemicals," PFAS is a group of synthetic chemicals that may be linked to certain cancers, among other dangers, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Environmental Protection summarized an official announcement from the EPA of its Preliminary Effluent Guidelines Program Plan 16. The agency intends to "initiate detailed studies of wastewater pollution discharges and their treatment potential for several industrial categories," including battery manufacturing, centralized waste treatment, oil and gas extraction, and facilities processing PFAS into commercial products.

The plan is part of the agency's larger PFAS Strategic Roadmap, the release explained.

According to NIEHS, studies have found forever chemicals in the blood and urine of humans. The organization adds that research indicates these compounds can lead to an array of health issues, including risk of childhood obesity, increased risk of cancers, and a less effective immune system.

Other studies have pointed to concerns about PFAS exposure among pregnant women. For instance, one group of researchers discovered PFAS in maternal serum, cord serum, and breast milk. Plus, the chemicals have been linked to pregnancy complications, including increased risk of miscarriage and preeclampsia.

There are a number of ways people can be exposed to PFAS, including contamination of waterways. For instance, chemical giant Chemours dumped contaminated wastewater into North Carolina's Cape Fear River for decades, making the water unsafe for local residents to drink. However, community groups and activists are fighting back with a petition demanding a cleanup of the pollution.

Meanwhile, scientists are working on new methods to remove PFAS from our water supply. For instance, one group of researchers found a way to break down two of the most common PFAS compounds — PFOA and PFOS — in less than an hour.

"EPA is committed to working with state partners to develop strong national rules to reduce the presence of forever chemicals in our waterways," EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott said in a statement about Plan 16. "That means we must work to develop our collective understanding about PFAS discharges from industry. From there, we can better innovate and implement durable treatment solutions that protect our communities over the long run."

