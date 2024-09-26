Report details far-reaching benefits of eating organic produce — here's how it compares to nonorganic options

"Some of the most detrimental pesticides are used for conventional produce production."

Organic produce packs quite the punch when it comes to better health and environmental impact.

The Packer shared the findings of a report by the nonprofit group The Organic Center, which reviewed 85 scientific studies that looked at the health and environmental impacts of organic produce and agriculture over the last three decades.

The findings suggest that organic produce is more nutritious and better tasting than nonorganic, as it contains more antioxidants and nutrients.

For instance, The Organic Center said that organic oranges contain 11% more vitamin C, while organic green beans contain more key nutrients like potassium, magnesium, sodium, calcium, iron, and zinc.

The group also noted that organic produce lessens humans' exposure to pesticides, both for those eating it and those growing it. Pesticides are also harmful to wildlife, including pollinators like bees. In fact, one study suggests that pesticides' impact on bees is worsening because of rising global temperatures.

Pesticide exposure has long been a concern for proponents of organic farming. While many believe that simply rinsing produce will remove pesticides, new research argues that this practice does not completely rid fruits and veggies of these harmful chemicals.

The good news is that organic agriculture is on the rise. According to another article from The Packer, total organic-certified land in the U.S. has been going up since 2000, reaching 4.89 million acres in 2021. For instance, food cooperative Organic Valley recently announced plans to welcome 100 more small organic farms to its family by the end of the year.

"Fruits and vegetables are so important to our health, as is avoiding toxic chemicals," Amber Sciligo, The Organic Center's director of science programs, said in a press release.

"Since some of the most detrimental pesticides are used for conventional produce production, we want to share with consumers the scientific data that shows the protection from chemicals that organic provides and the increased nutritional value, along with the host of notable environmental benefits of organic produce crop systems. An informed consumer makes better choices for themselves and their families."

