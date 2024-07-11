Major organic farming cooperative makes ambitious move to help over 100 small farms — here's why it matters

This will add to the cooperative's current network of around 1,600 family farmers.

Wisconsin-based food cooperative Organic Valley recently announced plans to welcome 100 more small organic farms to its family by the end of 2024, according to Environment+Energy Leader.

This will add to the cooperative's current network of around 1,600 family farmers. The pending additions are part of an effort to integrate farms from diverse regions like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New York, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Missouri, and Iowa to enhance supply chain resilience and product availability nationwide.

Organic agriculture involves growing and processing food without using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Proponents tout its health and environmental benefits, as chronic exposure to pesticides has been linked to ailments such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Certain pesticides can also act as endocrine disruptors, potentially leading to reproductive problems and developmental issues.

Pesticides also harm various creatures, including bees — important crop pollinators — and one study suggests that warmer temperatures are worsening these effects.

Plus, organic farming can help us in the fight against an overheating planet, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The organization explains that producing traditional fertilizers takes a lot of energy and that eliminating synthetic nitrogen fertilizers from global agricultural operations could lower planet-warming pollution by about 20%. Soil-boosting practices associated with organic farming also help soil store more carbon.

Organic Valley isn't the only group working to mainstream pesticide-free farming. The U.S. has 17,445 organic farms, according to 2021 Census data.

Plus, one Italian equipment manufacturer came up with a quirky and useful farming solution: a robot that can patrol vineyards, blasting fungi and mildew with Ultraviolet C (UV-C) radiation instead of utilizing chemicals.

You can also make a difference by integrating organic practices into your backyard. For instance, you can utilize plant species that attract pollinators — some will even attack and kill pests for you.

You can also make an impact by supporting eco-friendly initiatives from your favorite brands.

