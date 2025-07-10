Scientists discover rare phenomenon that could unlock next-gen energy source: 'We have not previously seen'

The more we explore these questions, the closer we get to unlocking energy solutions.

In a breakthrough that could pave the way for more efficient and cleaner energy, researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have discovered a rare phenomenon that changes what we know about nuclear fission — the reaction that powers nuclear energy. Their findings, published in Nature, reveal a new layer of complexity in how atoms split, potentially improving how we harness this powerful carbon-free energy source.

Nuclear fission is the process of splitting atoms to release vast amounts of energy. It's been used for decades to power everything from submarines to entire cities. But unlike solar and wind, which rely on the weather, fission can supply reliable energy 24/7. And with new technologies like small modular reactors on the rise, improving our grasp of the fission process is more important than ever.

The research uncovered that the "shell effect" responsible for the stability of one of the fragments produced during fission came down to a specific number of protons. The discovery helps explain why atoms split unevenly during fission — something scientists have long observed but struggled to fully understand.

"This study finds evidence that it is a shell effect in the number of protons of the light fission fragments which is responsible for a lot of the evolution which we have not previously seen," said associate professor and study co-author Andreas Heinz.

Historically, fission research has focused on a small group of long-lived isotopes like uranium. But the Chalmers team switched things up by studying 100 exotic nuclei of elements like platinum, mercury, and lead. These nuclei were chosen for their unusual balance of protons and neutrons — and the results revealed that fragments with exactly 36 protons were more stable due to their unique shell structure.

While this doesn't solve all of fission's challenges — such as radioactive waste — it could help us understand how to better design next-gen reactors. That's not just good for science; it's also good for the planet. Cleaner energy from nuclear fission, if better understood and more safely managed, could help replace dirty energy sources like oil and gas. Nuclear does come with its own waste and safety considerations, but it means more affordable and reliable energy for millions of homes and businesses, and it will help reduce harmful air pollution.

This discovery may still be in the research phase, but the impact is notable. As Heinz said, "We have measured a region of nuclei undergoing fission, which has not been investigated very thoroughly up to now."

The more we explore these questions, the closer we get to unlocking energy solutions that will make the planet cleaner and safer for us all.

