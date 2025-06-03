Energy companies join forces in high-stakes deal to reshape power industry: 'A forward-thinking approach ... is critical'

"Ensuring that nuclear waste has a reliable and permanent disposal method is essential."

Managing nuclear waste has always been the mess lurking behind the clean-energy promise.

Now, with underground reactors gaining momentum, a new agreement between two U.S. firms may offer something rare in the nuclear space: a real, scalable solution for what to do after the lights go on.

An article from Interesting Engineering covered a recent agreement between Berkeley-based Deep Fission and Deep Isolation, a company behind a patented system that stores nuclear waste deep underground in slim boreholes.

"Deep Isolation is proud to partner with Deep Fission to deliver a practical, scalable solution for managing nuclear waste," said Rod Baltzer, CEO of Deep Isolation.

The pitch is simple: Instead of building sprawling facilities, use directional drilling to tuck canisters of spent fuel thousands of feet below the surface, in stable rock formations that haven't budged in millions of years.

From there, gravity and geology do the rest.

"The placement and retrieval methods for borehole equipment are highly developed and are commonly performed using wirelines with a tractor, coiled tubing, or drill-pipe methods," Deep Isolation explained in a recent statement.

The boreholes aren't vertical shafts like you'd expect. After the initial descent, the drill path curves, laying the waste sideways, far from groundwater and people. No one has to go down there.

At its core, this partnership isn't just about solving a nuclear engineering problem. It's about unlocking the full potential of fission energy as a reliable, zero-emissions power source — with the plan being to do so without leaving behind a dangerous mess for future generations.

Underground reactors like Deep Fission's could offer cities and companies near-limitless clean energy, but only if we have a plan for the waste. Deep Isolation's borehole tech finally makes that part make sense.

For U.S. partners still stuck in limbo on permanent nuclear waste storage, this isn't just a clever workaround. It's an off-the-shelf, technically proven fix for a problem we've been punting down the road for decades.

And for international partners, it's more than a good idea — it's a working model. A way to align next-gen reactor tech with long-term environmental responsibility, without reinventing the wheel.

With Deep Fission baking borehole disposal directly into its operations, nuclear power starts to look like a closed loop, where the end of the fuel cycle doesn't have to be the weak link anymore.

"As new nuclear technologies emerge, a forward-thinking approach to waste disposal is critical," Batlzer said. "Ensuring that nuclear waste has a reliable and permanent disposal method is essential for the industry's long-term success."

