Scientists make key breakthrough that could help unlock game-changing energy source: 'Our findings enhance our understanding'

Scientists have found a new region of heavy isotopes where fission occurs in a different way than expected, Interesting Engineering reported.

Traditional nuclear fission typically breaks heavy atoms into pieces of similar sizes, but this new finding shows certain isotopes split asymmetrically, creating fragments of different masses.

An international research team working at the GSI Helmholtzzentrum für Schwerionenforschung in Germany spent 10 days conducting experiments that generated terabytes of data. They studied over 100 neutron-deficient exotic isotopes using uranium-238 beams traveling at 88% the speed of light.

The scientists used specialized detection systems to track how these isotopes split apart. They discovered an "island of asymmetric fission" in the nuclear chart, with krypton playing a dominant role in the process.

During nuclear fission, heavy atomic nuclei such as uranium break apart into smaller, lighter pieces, releasing enormous amounts of energy. This energy can power entire cities with just small amounts of fuel; a single fingertip-size uranium pellet contains the same amount of energy as a ton of coal.

"Beyond mapping this novel phenomenon, our findings enhance our understanding of both terrestrial and cosmic fission processes," said Pierre Morfouace of CEA, France, who was involved in the work.

This discovery could make nuclear power plants more efficient and safer by helping scientists better predict how fission reactions will behave. More predictable nuclear reactions could mean more reliable clean electricity at lower prices for cities and companies looking to reduce energy costs.

Nuclear fission may one day change our energy system entirely by providing carbon-free electricity around the clock. Unlike solar and wind power, nuclear plants can generate electricity 24/7 regardless of weather conditions, making them perfect renewable energy sources.

The research contributes to the larger goal of diversifying clean energy sources and reducing air pollution from burning dirty fuels. Cleaner air means lower rates of respiratory problems, heart disease, and other health issues linked to dirty energy sources.

While this nuclear fission discovery is still in the research phase, the team plans to continue experiments using the international accelerator facility at GSI. The findings, published in the journal Nature, could lead to more advanced nuclear technologies in the coming decades.

