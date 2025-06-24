Startup reveals mind-blowing plans for portable nuclear reactor called 'The Cube': 'We literally have the answer to the world's energy problem'

"This would solve a lot of problems for us."

As more sectors are transitioning toward clean power, nuclear energy is becoming more common.

According to Forbes, the growing trend in nuclear energy adoption is largely due to technological advancements in the field.

One of those major changes is portable, modular nuclear reactors. For example, startup Final Frontier, based in Austin, Texas, is working on a portable modular reactor that's set to deploy sometime between 2028 and 2030.

Called the Cube, the portable modular reactor is designed to power AI data centers and industrial sites.

Teague Egan, CEO and founder of Final Frontier, put the significance of this development into context.

"It allows industrial manufacturing plants, AI data centers, and remote communities to have their own power sources," Egan told Forbes. "It allows flexibility, decentralization, distribution, and many other positive attributes."

Nuclear fission, also known as fission energy, generates energy by splitting the nucleus of an atom. Since nuclear power produces minimal pollutants, especially compared to dirty energy, it offers a viable option for companies looking to reduce their environmental footprint and communities looking to reduce their reliance on the grid.

"We are building remote lithium processing plants in the high desert salt flats of the Andean mountain range where power is expensive and hard to come by," said Egan. "If we had a Final Frontier Cube, this would solve a lot of problems for us."

In terms of applications, Final Frontier's Cube will first power AI data centers and industrial manufacturing plants. However, moving forward, Egan explained that the Cube will also transform the residential sector.

"The 20 Megawatt Energy from the Cube will be able to power approximately 20,000 average-sized homes," he told Forbes.

Diversifying our energy sources and using different types of clean power is the key to a cleaner, more sustainable future. While there are still aspects of the Cube that need fine-tuning, nuclear energy has the potential to curb pollution and power homes.

"The main thing that needs to change to accelerate adoption is regulation," Egan told Forbes. "We literally have the answer to the world's energy problem and unnecessary regulation holding society back."

