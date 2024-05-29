Nissan to cut manufacturing costs of EVs by nearly a third by end of decade — here's what the automaker has planned

The concept is expected to be promising, lowering production costs by half.

As the summer season approaches, so do the reminders of a warming planet. According to an analysis by NASA, 2023 was the hottest year on record. The transportation sector in the United States, contributing more than a third of all planet-warming pollution, is also a sector that still offers plenty of room for innovation.

Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Nissan has committed to rivaling other automakers in the electric vehicle space, claiming to reduce manufacturing costs for EVs by nearly a third by 2030. As the Guardian reported, Nissan is seeking to unveil up to 30 new models over the next three years, with 16 of those vehicles being launched as EVs.

The announcement coincides with the automotive manufacturer sharing that the company will begin using recycled aluminum for vehicle parts in all products by 2023, per WardsAuto.

Using recycled aluminum made from clean energy can lower planet-warming gases in the production stage by as much as 50%.

The company is eager to lead the charge in responsible vehicle manufacturing, especially as Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced layoffs for the company's charging unit team, the New York Times reported. After selling 3.4 million globally last year, Nissan reportedly hopes to increase sales by another one million by 2026, with EVs totaling up to 40% of sales by that time and increasing to 60% by 2030.

State governments such as California are helping to push support for the EV revolution forward, with automotive corporation Stellantis agreeing to a deal with the California Air Resources Board to invest $4 million in installing public electric vehicle chargers.

"This agreement will avoid 10 to 12 million metric tons greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of the agreement and will also allow our U.S. customers to fully benefit from our advanced technologies, including five plug-in hybrids and two pure electric vehicles," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told GovTech.

By reducing the production costs of EVs 30% over the next six years, Nissan joins other carmakers that are working to rival Chinese automotive companies who have gained a foothold in the EV space.

In the spirit of innovation, Nissan plans to launch EV "families," with a "main vehicle" serving as the template model for other variations to follow. The concept is expected to be promising, lowering production costs by half and development lead times to four months.

