World's 1st light rail operating across floating bridge unveiled in Seattle: 'An engineering marvel'

There's a reason passengers are consistently clamoring for more train options around the globe.

The early reviews are coming in on Seattle's East Link extension. The brand new rail line that is the first ever to cross a floating bridge is proving to be a smash hit with riders.

A poster on the r/OddlySatisfying subreddit shared a video of the train in action.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

Broadcast station KING reported on the crowded trains and platforms that are persisting even after an opening ceremony that attracted thousands. Some riders had to come back Sunday after Saturday's debut was simply too packed.

"I went to check out the ceremony but there were 4,000 to 5,000 people, I couldn't get on," Elijah Seed-Aritza said.

There is definitely some novelty to the experience, but the convenience to Bellevue and Redmond as well as striking views of Lake Washington point to enduring popularity for the line.

It provides a welcome alternative to car travel for commuters and casual riders both. Passengers speaking with KING cited the new route's access to areas with natural beauty and its time-saving qualities for getting to work.

There's a reason passengers are consistently clamoring for more train options around the globe. Instead of sitting in stressful traffic, trains provide the opportunity to have reliable fast routes. Having a view like this one only makes the proposition sweeter.

A different way of travel than car traffic is also great for the planet. Train travel typically generates lower pollution per passenger, as Our World in Data noted. The Seattle rail line also took sustainability into account during the construction process.

Sound Transit noted that they were able to successfully divert around 85% of construction waste from landfills. The project even installed an array of solar panels at Judkins Park Station that will generate clean energy on site.

The unveiling was almost 20 years in the making, as it received nearly $18 billion in funding all the way back in 2008. Considering its immediate popularity, though, it seems that wait has been well worth it.

"I'm really excited," rider Keshav Prathivadi told KING. "This is an engineering marvel."

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