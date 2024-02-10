A new high-speed railway will soon connect major metropolitan areas: ‘We need the rail market to respond better and faster’

By carrying a large number of passengers at once, public transportation like railway systems can actively reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

A new railway link between Italy and Germany will be zipping travelers across the border in a clean, green, high-speed machine in 2026.

Frecciarossa high-speed trains, operated by Italian national train operator Trenitalia, are set to route from Rome and Milan to Munich, including plenty of stops in smaller cities along the way.

With the ability to reach nearly 250 mph, the high-speed train will give Italian and German passengers the option to travel between countries with a “low environmental impact,” according to International Railway Journal.

Not only are high-speed trains a fun, relaxing way to get from place to place, but they are also much kinder to our planet than fossil fuel–powered cars and airplanes.

By carrying a large number of passengers at once, public transportation like railway systems can actively reduce the number of vehicles on the road, which helps reduce traffic congestion and the overall emissions per passenger.

Since high-speed trains typically run on electricity, they can be powered by more sustainable, renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power. Trains like these also produce far less carbon pollution compared to planes.

Europe’s recent night train revolution is a perfect example of how traveling by rail overnight can be a budget-savvy, comfortable, and eco-friendly alternative to short-haul flights.

As we see more countries like China and Canada invest in high-speed rail technology, we’re getting a glimpse at the future of travel that’s not only quicker than ever but also does a much better job of protecting the earth.



“While the demand for green mobility is growing, we need the rail market to respond better and faster, especially for long and cross-border journeys,” European Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean told Business Travel News Europe.

“This is why the European Commission now wants to help railway companies by creating new international rail connections — by day and by night — by breaking down borders,” she continued, giving a nod to plans for more high-speed connections across country lines.

