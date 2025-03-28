Woman shares honest review after forgoing a flight for train: 'No airport chaos, no baggage claim stress, just vibes'

Rail transportation is a more sustainable and efficient method of medium-distance travel than flying or driving, and people are starting to catch on.

TikToker Sylania recently shared a video of her Amtrak journey from Washington, D.C., to New York City, providing tips on just how easy and convenient traveling by train can be.

By opting for trains over flights for just such a journey, you can reduce your carbon emissions by around 86%, and as Sylania shared, there's "no airport chaos, no baggage claim stress, just vibes."

When traveling on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor (NEC), which connects Washington, D.C., to Boston with major city stops along the way, you can choose between the high-speed Acela train or the more local Northeast Regional, which is how Sylania made her commute.

She shared that by booking early, you can potentially save a lot of money on the trip, with one commenter backing that up, saying, "I used [to] work in NYC while living in DC. Had to go in [to] the office twice a week. If you book overnight (between 1-3am) sometimes you can find a ticket for $32-$69."

Amtrak has recently invested $4.5 billion for critical infrastructure upgrades, which is improving service for customers around the country, adding jobs, and providing a more sustainable transportation option powered by electricity.

"We are modernizing our network and fleet so we can make every journey with Amtrak world-class," said Amtrak President Roger Harris in a press release.

Even the basic coach class tier includes modern amenities like complimentary WiFi, 39 inches of legroom, storage for carry-ons, extra baggage, and as Sylania confirmed, "They have two outlets that you can use that are close to the window seat."

Taking the train seems to be trending, as Amtrak has reported a record 32.8 million passengers in 2024, which is a 15% increase over the previous year. This means fewer cars and planes are burning planet-warming dirty fuels, which is a boon for the environment.

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner added, "This record ridership shows that travelers throughout the U.S. want efficient travel options, and we are committed to meeting that demand."

Commenters seem to agree, with one saying they "just took this trip a few weeks ago and [it's] definitely a game changer."

"Yes, it's such a refreshing experience!," another offered.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.