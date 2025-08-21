Innovative company creates revolutionary building material from unexpected source: 'Going to be better for the industry'

Most of us can walk past a build site and not think twice about all the trash it produces. But here's the thing: a lot of that "trash" is big black plastic sheets and clear bags that could've been repurposed.

According to Global News, one group in British Columbia is making sure this happens.

The Construction Plastics Initiative, run by Light House Circular Innovation, is tackling plastics most people never see outside a hardware store.

"The focus has been on consumer plastics like single-use packaging," managing director Gil Yaron told Global News, "but it's time that we start addressing the largest source of plastic, which is coming from construction sites."

On the Steveston community construction site, workers don't toss plastic in with scrap wood or metal. They keep it separate. Then it's sent to a processor, baled, and ground into pellets. Those pellets get shipped to a local manufacturer that molds them into hollow spheres used in concrete slabs. That swap means about 30% less concrete is needed for the same floor, which is a big deal, considering concrete is one of the highest carbon-load materials in construction.

"So far, we've hauled out four bins of plastic, which is going to go back into the industry," said Jamie Davies of Scott Construction Group. "It's just another initiative that we can be involved in that is going to be better for the industry and the overall community."

And it's better for people, too. Less construction waste means fewer plastics breaking down into harmful microplastics that can work their way into oceans, air, and even our food. Cutting concrete use also reduces materials linked to high carbon pollution, which fuels the overheating of our planet. As Yaron put it, "There's a better solution."

Other recycling efforts are aiming for the same end goal — to give plastics another life instead of letting them sit in a dump. That includes companies figuring out ways to handle plastics that couldn't be recycled before, and even projects turning waste from wood pulp into new chemicals.

If you're not running a construction site but still want to help, there's an easy starting point: Cut down on single-use plastics. Swapping them for reusable or compostable alternatives can keep waste out of the trash, save you money over time, and make daily life a little cleaner.

