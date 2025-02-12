Scientists uncover surprising method to contain crop-devastating insect: 'A biological control agent'

In what became a veritable underground battle, scientists found that the only effective way to combat widespread microscopic worms was to use a specific type of soil fungus.

Their research, which was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, examined the uses of the fungus Mortierella alpina. This common fungus produces bioactive molecules called malpinins. Malpinins slowly kill nematodes, the microscopic worms that are widespread in soils around the globe.

As Phys.org explained, these malpinins act as "natural detergents" against the nematodes through a certain reactive chemical component called dehydrobutyrin. Lead researcher Hannah Büttner explained how the process works: "We were able to observe how the malpinins accumulate specifically in the worms' digestive tract. However, the nematodes did not die immediately, but stopped feeding. This ultimately led to a slow but effective control of the worms."

Scientists previously suspected that something in the fungus acted as a natural defense against the worms, but this study was the first time they confirmed the specific chemical component responsible.

The findings are key for the future of sustainable agriculture. Nematodes are a widespread threat, causing billions of dollars in crop losses. According to a study published in the Saudi Journal of Biological Sciences, "All crops in the world are susceptible to at least one species of nematode parasites."

While harsh chemical pesticides have been used to manage these populations in the past, research shows the significant downsides of pesticide use — namely, in polluting soil and air quality.

The more of these toxins that are present in our soil, air, water, and food, the more health risks they pose. Common pesticides have been associated with both short- and long-term health risks, according to research shared by the nonprofit Institute for Functional Medicine. They include increased cancer risks; disruptions in metabolic functioning; reproductive, immune, and nervous system damage; and respiratory diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

That's why this research is so promising, Büttner explained. "We could perhaps use this fungus specifically as a biological control agent against plant pathogens," she said. In fact, Mortierella fungi are already associated with healthy soil, and Büttner mentioned that the fungus is used in biotechnology for many purposes, including the production of baby food.

Sustainable agriculture isn't just important for health, either. As the world's largest industry, agriculture employs over a billion people, occupies approximately 50% of habitable land, and generates over $1.3 trillion dollars of food each year, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Because of this, "Unsustainable practices have serious impacts on people and the environment," the WWF explained. However, the opposite is also true. "When agricultural operations are sustainably managed, they can preserve and restore critical habitats, help protect watersheds, and improve soil health and water quality," per the WWF.

Scientists are also currently working on other sustainable agriculture projects, including a vaccine to help protect bees from pesticides and a method of using compost to supply organic pig feed.

