Protection group sues federal agency over use of toxic pesticide that could endanger over 1,500 species: 'We just can't let this go on'

by Margaret Wong
During this delay, the process used to test the effects of pesticides was greatly weakened.

It seems like some endangered species are getting hung out to dry as toxic pesticides continue to threaten their survival, prompting legal action to hold the government accountable.

What's happening?

The Center for Biological Diversity announced a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, alleging the service's continued use of a harmful pesticide called malathion endangers over 1,500 species "in violation of the Endangered Species Act."

Malathion was found in a 2017 study to be a harmful chemical that affected 1,284 threatened and endangered species. A 2022 decision by former Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, however, undid that work, which made it harder to determine pesticide risk and "delayed the finalization of the biological opinion by five years," the center said. "... Around 2.7 million pounds of malathion continue to be used in the United States each year."

Why is malathion important?

Malathion threatens the existence of a wide array of species, both plants and animals. If these species are wiped out, it could have catastrophic effects on our planet.

"Today these animals and plants continue to be harmed by one of the worst neurotoxic pesticides on the market, which can be sprayed in the last few homes of some of our most imperiled species. That includes nearly every endangered butterfly, beetle and dragonfly we have. We just can't let this go on," said Lori Ann Burd, the center's environmental health director.

The continued use of malathion and other pesticides can impact human health as well. Chronic exposure to these chemicals has been linked to increased risks of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Additionally, some pesticides can act as endocrine disruptors, interfering with hormonal systems and potentially leading to reproductive problems and developmental issues.

What's being done about malathion?

The center's lawsuit could help place stronger regulations on the use of malathion. 
While legal proceedings can take a while, individuals can also help reduce the use of pesticides. Public awareness and policy changes are key in protecting vulnerable species and minimizing environmental impact. Everyday actions, including supporting pesticide-free farming, can help us collectively push toward a safer future.

