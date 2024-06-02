Resident transforms local lot into 'microfarm' with help from sustainable agriculture organization: 'Knowing food grown in my front yard is feeding people feels amazing'

The microfarm uses solar power and recycled water, significantly reducing the household's water consumption.

Beverly Lofton is a 67-year-old resident of South Los Angeles with a passion for sustainability and community service. As described by The Guardian, she combined these passions by transforming her front yard into a small farm that provides fresh vegetables for her neighborhood.

Lofton's journey toward sustainability began during the COVID-19 pandemic when she connected with Crop Swap LA. The organization aims to address food shortages and promote sustainable agriculture by converting unused urban spaces into productive microfarms.

Inspired by the organization's mission, Lofton transformed her front lawn into a microfarm. In 2021, with the help of Crop Swap LA, the conversion began, and by 2022, her microfarm was up and running. This project not only provided fresh produce for the community but also served as a model for sustainable living in an urban environment.

The main problem Lofton and Crop Swap LA seek to address is the food insecurity prevalent in South Los Angeles, a region often referred to as a food desert. These areas suffer from a lack of access to fresh, healthy foods, exacerbated by the closure of grocery stores and the rise of apartment complexes.

For consumers, the microfarm means access to fresh, locally grown produce, improving nutrition and health. Environmentally, the microfarm uses solar power and recycled water, significantly reducing the household's water consumption and lowering Lofton's water bills from $400 to just $37.63 bimonthly. Additionally, the microfarm captures rainwater, further promoting water conservation.

"Knowing food grown in my front yard is feeding people in our neighborhood feels amazing," Lofton said.

Lofton's microfarm features six raised beds, a drip irrigation system, and on-site composting. It grows a variety of vegetables, including dark leafy greens, bok choy, and collard greens, as well as root vegetables like carrots and beets.

The farm also boasts a grapevine, promising Concord grapes soon. Crop Swap LA maintains the microfarm, ensuring its productivity and offering a membership program that provides local residents with freshly harvested produce.

Looking ahead, Beverly hopes to inspire more people to take advantage of programs like Crop Swap LA. Reflecting on her experience, she feels a deep sense of satisfaction knowing that the food grown in her front yard nourishes her community.

