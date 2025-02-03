  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make concerning discovery about health impacts of common pesticide: 'Every tissue is compromised'

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: iStock

Pesticides have long been used in farming to protect crops from voracious critters that can decimate yields. However, the harmful chemicals they contain do more than kill the bad bugs.

What's happening?

According to a study from Queen Mary University of London published in the Science of the Total Environment journal, the neonicotinoid pesticide clothianidin has a devastating impact on bees.

Exposure can lead to issues in the brain, legs, and kidney-like tissues, with varying effects leading to severe consequences. Researchers found that 82% of gene activity changes following exposure were tissue-specific.

"Seeing impacts of pesticide exposure across the body helps to explain the multi-faceted problems that exposed bees have, from impaired movement to reduced learning ability and compromised immunity," professor Yannick Wurm said

Study co-author Federico López-Osorio observed that typical risk assessments for pesticides don't take into account the serious health impacts on crucial pollinators, specifically regarding tissue function. 

"We apply pesticides without fully understanding their effects on beneficial insect pollinators," study lead author Alicja Witwicka said. "Our findings show that every tissue is compromised in ways that undermine its vital role, which is why the effects are so devastating and widespread."

Why are bees important?

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations noted that a third of the world's food production depends on bees.

In addition to threats from pesticides, bees also have to contend with habitat loss due to urbanization, intensive agricultural activity, air pollutants, and the impacts of a warming climate. The latter two issues are exacerbated by human-caused pollution, which releases particulate matter into the air and traps heat in the atmosphere.

While a lack of pollinators negatively impacts the food supply, bees are also essential for various plants that are vital for medicines and livelihoods. The wider ecosystem is also at risk of collapse without healthy bee populations, which are on the decline

What can be done to protect bees?

Rethinking pesticide use is a good place to start. Governments and environmental protection organizations have imposed restrictions or bans on certain pesticides, which also harm humans. Meanwhile, scientists are working on less harmful alternatives to use in the agricultural sector and developing "vaccines" against pesticides for bees.

We can also try not to spray pesticides in our gardens. There are plenty of chemical-free ways to keep the bad bugs at bay, including trap crops, companion planting, and sprays containing hot pepper and lemongrass oil. 

Meanwhile, bee hotels can provide a safe habitat for the pollinators, and native plants can encourage them to visit your yard.

x