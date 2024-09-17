EPA cracks down on pesticide spray drift from farms that harms innocent people: 'Ensure that vital public health protections are in place'

"The people who are most impacted are those who work in agriculture and timber production and those people who live nearby."

Federal officials announced they will now analyze the harmful effects of pesticide spray drift earlier in their review process, cutting down on the health risks for farm workers and nearby residents.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reviews all pesticides for spray drift impacts, but usually after they've been approved for use. It can often take 15 years to process these critical reviews.

The new policy dictates that the EPA analyze the human health risks associated with pesticide spray drift during the initial registration process. The review occurs once a manufacturer identifies new crops or different uses of a pesticide.

In the past, many people have been impacted by pesticides because of spray drift, and the EPA's goal is to minimize those affected by flagging risks before approval and not 15 years later.

"We are seeing our regulatory agency admit that drift happens, it happens a lot and it happens in many scenarios," Lisa Arkin, executive director of Oregon nonprofit Beyond Toxics, said, per OPB. "And of course, the people who are most impacted are those who work in agriculture and timber production and those people who live nearby."

Depending on the pesticide used, there can be any number of health issues caused by spray drift, including eye irritation, wheezing, and rashes. Strong winds and other weather conditions can cause the chemicals to travel and come into contact with people and the environment.

In 2013, people in Curry County, Oregon, blamed spray drift for making them sick. Other reports indicate that pesticide spray poisoned aquatic life in nearby creeks.

The new EPA policy will help ensure that farm workers and citizens aren't exposed to toxic poison from pesticide chemicals and keep area wildlife safe as well.

Other recent efforts by the EPA have made an impact all over the country. The agency has contributed to helping wildfire recovery in Hawai'i, lowering toxic pollution from steel plants, and working toward safer storage of coal ash.

"Our new policy will ensure that vital public health protections are in place when a pesticide is initially approved — so people don't have to wait years for the protections they deserve and need," Michal Freedhoff, assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, said in a statement.

