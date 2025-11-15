Scientists issue warning after discovering overlooked factor that can cause Parkinson's: 'Even low-dose exposure'

Fresh research has suggested a link between nanoplastic ingestion and Parkinson's disease.

What's happening?

In a study published in Nature, a recent experiment involved mice who were fed small amounts of polystyrene for three months. After that time, the mice had damaged intestinal lining and higher liver inflammation. That inflammation can lead to Parkinson's disease.

"The nanoplastic exposure level used in this study (2 mg/kg every other day) reflects environmentally relevant doses, consistent with recent reports of nanoplastics found in human blood, lungs, placenta, and brain tissue," said the report.

Nanoplastics differ from microplastics by virtue of size. Microplastics typically measure between 1 micrometer and 5 millimeters, but nanoplastics are as small as 1 nanometer. This small size makes nanoplastics especially insidious and able to infiltrate bodily functions.

Other research has corroborated the harmful effects of nanoplastics, including causing dementia, lung damage, and compromised immune systems.

Why are nanoplastics important?

Research data suggested that vulnerable populations may be at added risk from nanoplastic threats.

"The observed disruption to the gut-liver-brain axis suggests that even low-dose exposure may pose systemic risks," the report said. "Vulnerable populations, including individuals with neurological or metabolic conditions and children, may therefore face heightened impacts from nanoplastic exposure."

What's being done about nanoplastics?

Using less plastic can reduce your environmental exposure to the particles that plastic sheds. Clothing and tires are especially common sources of microplastic pollution. Walking instead of driving when you can and wearing clothes with eco-friendly fibers can both help.

Some jurisdictions have seen the damage these particles can cause and are taking action. Rhode Island is aiming for a microplastic ban in 2029, and California is trying to get them out of beauty products.

The research paper had a clear call to action given its conclusions on nanoplastics: "In light of the prevalence of plastics, regulatory action and alternatives are crucial to overcome the long-term consequences of these invasive environmental toxins."

