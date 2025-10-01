Officials enact new ban on common substances found in household items: 'Regulatory alignment'

California is taking additional steps toward a cleaner, safer future by expanding a ban on microbeads and glitter, as reported by Environment+Energy Leader.

Lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 823, extending California's restrictions on plastic microbeads to include plastic glitter, non-rinse-off cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Microbeads are tiny plastic particles that are added to products in order to make them abrasive, as with cleaning products, or exfoliating, as is the case with some facial and body scrubs. They fall into the category of microplastics, tiny plastic particles that are 5 millimeters or less in size,

Microplastics can be found in waterways, soil, drinking water, fish, and even human tissue. Scientists are concerned about the negative health effects microplastics could be having on humans and wildlife, as well as the disruption and damage they could cause to ecosystems.

Since microplastics can take hundreds of years to break down, they continue to accumulate in the environment.

As E+E Leader noted, the United Nations Environment Programme has estimated that, worldwide, we produce 11 million metric tons of plastic waste every year, and that number is expected to triple by 2040 unless we curb our use of plastic. Because microplastics are used in everyday products and larger plastic items break down into microplastics, they persist in the environment, and the problem continues to grow.

California's efforts will hopefully inspire other states to enact similar bans in order to reduce the environmental impact. New York and Illinois have banned microbeads but have not yet set regulations on plastic glitter.

These bans force companies to shift to biodegradable alternatives, such as mineral abrasives and plant-based exfoliants, that can still provide a high-quality consumer experience without damaging the planet.

We can inspire companies to proactively make eco-friendly changes to their products by supporting brands that do. If they know that incorporating biodegradable alternatives can help their bottom line, they may be more willing to make changes that will slow the damage microplastics do to the environment.

