Scientists develop revolutionary material that could transform how we grow food: 'Lets good light in and keeps bad light out'

A group of scientists at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has developed a new nanoplastic and biodegradable mulch for greenhouses to improve crop growth in hot, arid regions like the Middle East.

These passive cooling technologies, as a report shared by Phys.org explained, have succeeded in lowering temperatures in small test greenhouses by 77 degrees Fahrenheit, while increasing Chinese cabbage crop yields by 200%.

Their nanoplastic covering, which is made of polyethylene and cesium tungsten oxide nanoparticles, serves to absorb infrared light and let visible light pass through it. This drastically reduces greenhouse temperatures, while still fostering the photosynthesis needed for plant growth.

"Most greenhouse covers, whether they are made of glass, polycarbonate or polyethylene, transmit more than 90% of light, including infrared light, which has no benefit to crop yield but generates heat. Our goal was to create a cover that lets good light in and keeps bad light out," said KAUST Professor Qiaoqiang Gan, who developed the nanoplastic and is an expert in passive cooling systems, per the article.

The remaining sunlight still generates heat, which is why many farmers use mulch to cool down soil. These are usually plastic covers that have few practical recycling options and can break down in the soil.

Their solution is a biodegradable cellulose paper that can reflect 93% of the sun's rays and provide shade to the soil as plant leaves grow, and it will degrade naturally into the earth.

"Most commercial mulch is plastic and extremely wasteful. It results in about 1.5 million tons of waste, and more than 40% goes unrecycled. Plus, this leaves microplastics in our soil that can enter the food chain," said post-doctoral researcher Yanpei Tian.

Through the use of these innovative solutions, the researchers believe they can reduce agricultural energy consumption by 40% in hot cities around the world. There will be less need for active cooling to protect crops, and water consumption can be reduced with lower temperatures.

Similar work has been done by a company called Iyris and their Second Sky product, which also uses nanoparticles in greenhouse plastics to filter the sun's rays. Others have used spray coatings to convert the sun's rays into the most efficient wavelength for photosynthesis.

This research is crucial for lowering food costs and ensuring long-term food security across the globe in the face of rising temperatures and extreme weather. The combination of developing heat-resistant crops, modernizing agricultural practices, and expanding the biodiversity of crops is crucial to weathering the changing climate.

