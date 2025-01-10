Farmers' discovery has major implications for all of America's cornfields: 'It's wonderful to see'

A surprising discovery reveals a sustainable and effective way to reduce soil erosion. According to Environment America, planting strips of prairie alongside crops can significantly reduce soil erosion, promoting the health of the local ecosystem.

In fact, Iowa State University professor Lisa Schulte Moore told NBC News that planting strips of prairie alongside corn, wheat, soybeans, and other crops can reduce soil erosion by 95%.

Prairie strips are planted with a variety of native grasses, legumes, and sedges, such as Indian grass, bush clover, coneflower, goldenrod, and native sunflower. Planting prairie strips is a conservation strategy that uses native plants in crop fields to nourish the soil.

Prairie strips do more than help with soil erosion, though. They also reduce fertilizer runoff by 90%, per Environment America. As a result, planting prairie strips protects not only the surrounding environment but also the landscape downstream, where runoff can harm the plants and wildlife.

What's more, prairie strips provide habitats and foraging sites for essential pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, as well as bird species. Pollinators play a crucial role in protecting our food supply, while birds help promote the local biodiversity.

Across Iowa, however, the prairie strips have had a surprising effect on the surrounding communities. The vibrant and colorful blooms have sparked a buzz among young people looking to take their high school photos outside.

Farmers shared their positive experiences with NBC News, as students have asked to take their senior pictures with the beautiful native plants as a backdrop.

"It's wonderful to see Iowa farmers planting prairie," Environment America wrote. "Let's get to the point where planting prairie is common across the Midwest (even if in strips), where more bees are buzzing and monarchs are floating on the breeze, where the soil is rich and healthy."

