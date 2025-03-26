Scientists make crucial discovery after studying plants growing in extreme environments: 'Remarkable'

As heat-trapping air pollution makes the world hotter, it's becoming more important to understand how plants react to the heat — and a recent study is making strides in that area, as the University of Technology, Sydney, reported via Phys.org.

Plant ecologist Associate Professor Andy Leigh supervised the study by Ph.D. candidate Alicia Cook. Leigh's study of plant survival mechanisms has taken her to extreme environments worldwide, where she has witnessed a variety of plant adaptations to heat and cold.

"Many plant species have evolved remarkable strategies to deal with heat waves," she told UTS. "Leaf shape, size and color all affect heat absorption. In the desert and in the Alps, leaves often have a very pale waxy or hairy surface, which reflects excess radiation from the sun. Small leaves also help reduce water loss and generally stay cooler than large ones."

Cook's study challenges the traditional understanding of heat and drought tolerance in plants. Previously, the widespread understanding was that plants could cope with heat up to a certain temperature, after which they'd be damaged. But Cook's research demonstrates that the effect of heat on plants is better understood by looking at cumulative heat stress — that is, mildly elevated heat over an extended time can do damage, just the same as a short period of highly elevated heat.

"In food processing, this concept has long been used to prevent food poisoning," said Leigh. "The higher the temperature, the less time it takes to kill any nasty bacteria. … Heat tolerance in plants follows a similar pattern which suggests a fundamental metabolic similarity across all life forms. It also more accurately mirrors the type of heat stress found in nature."

Indeed, humans are also affected by cumulative heat stress, UTS reported. A wide range of health conditions are worsened by heat waves, and deaths can result. Understanding how all organisms respond to heat can help us find solutions.

Meanwhile, learning about how plants weather the heat will help protect both native species threatened by global warming and crops on farms and in gardens.

For example, water is key, as plants release moisture to cool themselves down in much the same way humans sweat.

"If you know a heat wave is coming, the best thing to do is to water your plants at the base, not on the leaves, and water them really well, not just a sprinkle," Leigh said.

"Early morning or late evening is best, allowing the soil to absorb moisture before temperatures rise. … Mulching to retain soil moisture, and placing pots in the shade during extreme heat events, or using temporary covers, can make a huge difference. Even grouping plants together can create a microclimate that helps them survive."

