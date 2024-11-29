Scientists develop game-changing cooling technology that could revolutionize future buildings: 'Ready for mass production'

As temperatures keep climbing, buildings that can better withstand the sun will be important.

Scientists unlocked an innovative way to cool sun-exposed building surfaces, like glass, that they say can dramatically reduce temperatures.

The research team says their solution optimizes daytime radiative cooling without compromising visibility.

"This technology is ready for mass production and has significant potential in architecture and environmental applications," Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) professor Junsuk Rho said in a news release.

The POSTECH and Korea University research team's study was recently published in the Advanced Functional Materials journal.

The scientists' aim was to tap into the power of radiative cooling, a technique that allows surfaces exposed to solar heat to reflect the heat and cool down organically.

Past efforts by other teams to do so on glass fell short because films on the glass would counterproductively transmit heat.

The research team's solution includes a film consisting of three components: perforated silver (Ag) substrate, a Bragg mirror, and a polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) coating.

Near-infrared light from the sun is reflected off the Bragg mirror. The silver substrate facilitates visibility with small holes that allow light to pass through in a design evoking an insect screen. Lastly, the PDMS coating counters far-infrared radiation.

The resulting mix lowered temperatures by 40 degrees Fahrenheit compared to glass outfitted with just the PDMS coating.

The key problem the researchers' efforts hope to address is rising global temperatures, which set numerous records in 2024 and exacerbated the urban heat island effect.

As temperatures keep climbing, buildings that can better withstand the sun will be important — not just for comfort but for energy savings as well.

More sustainable building techniques and solutions like this study can reduce the need for air conditioning, which has a high energy cost that taxes the grid. The researchers' efforts with radiative cooling mimic other efforts to tap into its power to cool building materials, clothing, and furniture.

These solutions to deal with record-setting heat, of course, don't directly address a key cause of extreme weather like heat waves. That is the global reliance on burning dirty energy such as oil and gas, which pollutes the air and warms the planet.

Transitioning to clean energy like wind and solar can play a major role in slowing rising temperatures. For now, the researchers' solution can play a big role in cooling buildings in the future and saving energy.

"It efficiently dissipates heat and reduces energy consumption, positioning it as a key technology for a sustainable future," Rho concluded.

