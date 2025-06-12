Scientists create powerful new method to remove dangerous toxins from drinking water: 'A potentially practical solution'

"The material can also be mass-produced at scale."

Thanks to funding by the U.S. National Science Foundation, scientists have developed a new way for removing PFAS from drinking water.

PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and often referred to as "forever chemicals," are a group of toxic chemicals found in everyday items like food packaging, toiletries, cosmetics, nonstick cookware, and clothing.

Add drinking water to that list as well. The lack of access to clean, healthy drinking water is an epidemic that affects four billion people across the globe. According to the U.S. National Science Foundation, "PFAS do not degrade easily and are notoriously difficult to remove from water sources."

Using a molecular nanocage, the scientists were able to capture 80-90% of PFAS from sewage and groundwater.

As NSF explained in its article about the study, nanocages have long been thought of as a candidate for pollutant removal due to their sturdy molecular structure. The nanocages were able to capture, remove, and deactivate the PFAS.

The researchers tested the nanocages against 38 different types of PFAS, including GenX, which is commonly used in nonstick cookware.

This development will be huge in making potable water available to as many people as possible. The scarcity of clean water in third-world countries has led to countless fatal illnesses, and this revelation could potentially be one of many trying to make a difference.

Clean water isn't just important for humans. Animal species are also affected by poor drinking water quality from natural sources. The nanocages' ability to clean groundwater bodes well for the future of drinking water for animals living in their natural habitats.

"Porphyrin-based nanocages offer a potentially practical solution to the challenges of PFAS removal," said program director in the NSF Division of Chemistry, Samy El-Shall. "The material can also be mass-produced at scale, and the cages are modifiable to remove PFAS only while leaving other water contents alone."

