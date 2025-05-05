Scientists make alarming discovery about toxic chemicals lurking in everyday products — here's what you need to know

Traces can be found in human and animal blood, in the food we eat, and in our waterways.

From waterproof jackets to nonstick pans, PFAS, or forever chemicals, are everywhere. New information suggests that some people may have more to worry about than others.

A study from Duke University found that individual genetic differences may influence how susceptible certain people are to these forever chemicals, according to Food Safety Magazine.

What's happening?

Duke University researchers studied the effects of different types of PFAS chemicals on worms.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a large group of chemicals that take a very long time to break down. Traces can be found in human and animal blood, in the food we eat, and in our waterways.

Nearly 15,000 synthetic chemicals are included under the PFAS umbrella, and scientific studies have found that PFAS chemicals are harmful.

The research team's findings, published in Toxicological Sciences, suggest that genetic differences among individuals could make a person more or less susceptible to the negative side effects of PFAS exposure.

They also found that some types of PFAS were more toxic than others. Perfluorooctanesulfonamide, used in food packaging, was particularly toxic.

Why is PFAS exposure important?

PFAS were developed in the 1940s for their strengths in a wide variety of products. As the United Nations Environment Programme notes, the dangers of PFAS have been known since the 1990s.

Studies have linked PFAS ingestion to a number of health concerns, including high cholesterol, endocrine system disruption, and several types of cancer.

And their prevalence damages more than human bodies. Studies have shown that animals also have endocrine system disruptions and organ damage from PFAS exposure.

This is particularly dangerous for endangered species, as ecosystem disruption has rippling consequences for everyone. Over 600 endangered species around the world are at risk from PFAS exposure, according to the Environmental Working Group.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

In 2022, the Environmental Protection Agency took steps to mitigate PFAS exposure by adding multiple types of PFAS to a list of regulated chemicals. The agency also established a monitoring and testing strategy.

Scientific breakthroughs have developed processes to break down these forever chemicals, which would normally take hundreds of thousands of years.

If you're concerned about PFAS, there are multiple steps you can take to minimize your exposure. For one, you can try to buy from plastic-free companies. You can also support retailers that are phasing out PFAS in their products.

Additionally, a recent study found that increasing your fiber intake could help protect you from PFAS toxins, although researchers said they have to investigate the matter further.

According to Food Safety Magazine, "The [Duke] researchers believe further research based on their findings could meaningfully speed up PFAS testing and regulation."

According to Food Safety Magazine, "The [Duke] researchers believe further research based on their findings could meaningfully speed up PFAS testing and regulation."