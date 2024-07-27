Researchers make concerning chemical discovery after assessing national park animals: 'Deeper investigation is needed'

Deep within the boundaries of Czechia's Bohemian Forest National Park, where a robust wild boar population roams free, there's something else lurking too — toxic chemical contaminants.

What's happening?

After assessing the internal organs of 30 boar specimens culled from annual population control measures, researchers from the James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen, Scotland, and the University of Graz in Austria found something highly concerning: high levels of chemicals, according to reporting by the Environment Journal.

Specifically, they found PFAS — the enduring class of chemicals known as "forever chemicals."

The research teams targeted boars to assess general levels of "background" PFAS in the park's environment since boars tend to consume nearly anything that they encounter, including plants, animals, and soil.

But the findings were sobering. The boar contained "significantly higher quantities of PFAS in their bodies than would legally [be] allowed to be sold under European Union law," the Environment Journal reported.

Why is this so concerning?

PFAS have been associated with a number of health risks for individuals and the environment that are exacerbated by the fact that many never break down — or, not at least on any human-scaled timeline.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS have been correlated with increased risk of reproductive issues, certain cancers, developmental delays, cholesterol issues, hormone interference, liver damage, and more.

"Wild boar meat and offal is consumed by humans," said research team member Viktoria Muller, per the Environment Journal, calling it "a cause for concern."

"The high concentrations we found suggest deeper investigation is needed," she added.

This is hardly the first time that worrying PFAS levels have been found in surprising areas. From wild otters in England to ski slopes in Austria, forever chemicals lurk nearly everywhere around the globe, having been manufactured for consumer products and potentially taking thousands of years to break down.

Another reason for the concern is that these levels go far beyond what researchers expected for general "background" PFAS levels. This suggests, as Muller said, that more research is needed.

What's being done about this?

Broadly, the need to reduce PFAS manufacturing rests with large companies. The more that people learn about the dangers of these "forever chemicals," the more pressure can be put on corporations and governments to stop permitting their production.

For the average person who wants to avoid PFAS as much as possible, a good way to start is by opting for homegrown foods, plastic-free consumer goods, and natural cleaning products over chemicals whenever possible.

