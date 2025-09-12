Scientists say probiotics can help combat microplastics we eat daily — here's what you need to know

Probiotics can help boost your immune system, improve your gut health, and now … help you defend against microplastics.

Cool news alert: Scientists have discovered a new way to fight the toxins found in microplastics (tiny plastic fragments that have been detected in the human brain, reproductive organs, and bloodstream), and you might already be loading up on this unlikely ally.

Enter: probiotics.

A report from the Guardian described how researchers have found that probiotics can reduce the toxicity and inflammation that microplastics cause in gastrointestinal systems.

"The use of probiotic supplementation for improving the microbiome could be an effective intervention to counter different toxins," the researchers said, per the Guardian.

Why are probiotics so important?

Probiotics naturally found in things like yogurt and pickled food — as well as third-party-certified probiotic supplements — can help boost your immune system, improve your gut health, and now … help you defend against microplastics that are increasingly present in our daily lives.

These "friendly microbes" have extraordinary abilities to boost our overall health, and research shows that over 4 million Americans regularly take probiotics.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

How can I incorporate probiotics in my routine?

Incorporating fermented foods into your diet is a natural way to ingest more probiotics. You can also take daily supplements like TCD's recommended options from Garden of Life, whose products are certified USDA organic, certified gluten-free, and non-GMO verified.

You can find a variety of once-daily pills, as well as men's and women's specific options and specific formulations for maximum focus on gas, bloating, and other symptoms.

What's Garden of Life's overall sustainability plan?

Garden of Life is a certified B Corporation company, which means it's a mission-driven company that balances purpose with profit.

Founded in 2000, it's a recognized leader in the natural specialty vitamin and supplement industry. It is also LEED Gold Certified and has partnered with leading nonprofits like 4ocean to remove 500,000 pounds of plastic and trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.