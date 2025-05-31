Scientists make disturbing discovery after examining effects of food packaging materials: 'This is of great significance'

Microplastic pollution is everywhere, leading researchers to search for plastic alternatives. But according to findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers say particles from one type of biodegradable plastic used commonly in food packaging could disrupt metabolic cycles.

What's happening?

Polylactic acid is a Food and Drug Administration-approved medical biodegradable material that can help replace petroleum-based plastics, and it's already been widely integrated into food packaging. However, PLA is brittle, making it more likely to break down into microplastic particles.

Now, a new study points to some pretty serious consequences of PLA microplastics in the bodies of mice. The researchers found that these particles' entry into the gut carbon cycle triggered metabolic reprogramming, ultimately leading to suppressed feeding behavior and significant weight loss.

"[This study] is of great significance for assessing the biosafety of degradable plastics, and provides important data support for understanding the impact of degradable plastics on human physiological processes," said one of the study's authors, Chen Chunying, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics — small plastic particles that break off from larger plastics — are all around us, from the chicken we eat to the water we drink. One high school student even discovered concerning levels of these particles in water at two remote lakes within Grand Teton National Park.

These microplastics enter our bodies through the foods and drinks we consume as well as the air we breathe, ending up in organs such as the brain, uterus, and testes. While scientists are still exploring the health impacts of these particles, they've been tied to reproductive issues, testosterone disruption, learning difficulties in children, and more.

What's being done about microplastics?

Although it's difficult to remove microplastics from the environment, it's not entirely impossible. For instance, one group of scientists discovered a way to separate them from water by using egg whites.

To reduce the amount of new microplastics entering the environment, it's imperative that we cut our plastic usage. Countries such as England and France are making strides toward that goal by banning plastic cutlery for most fast food and takeout.

You can do your part by avoiding as many single-use plastics as possible. Opt instead for reusable shopping bags and water bottles, shampoo bars, and metal razors, for instance.

