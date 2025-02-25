Researchers issue warning after discovering troubling trend in human brains: 'A much larger effort [is needed]'

"It suggests that if we were to reduce environmental contamination … the levels of human exposure would also decrease."

A new study revealed that microplastic contamination in human brains has increased dramatically since 1997, raising urgent questions about the impact of plastic pollution on our health and communities, per a recent article published in the Guardian.

What's happening?

Scientists at the University of New Mexico discovered concerning levels of microplastics in human brain tissue, with concentrations rising 50% over just the past eight years. The research, published in Nature Medicine, analyzed brain samples from postmortem examinations between 1997 and 2024, also finding plastic particles in liver and kidney samples as well.

The most prevalent plastic found was polyethylene, commonly used in food packaging and plastic bags, making up 75% of the total plastic discovered.

Why are microplastic levels important?

Microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles smaller than five millimeters, now contaminate virtually every part of the human body — including blood, breast milk, and bone marrow. While researchers are still working to understand the full health implications, studies have already linked microplastic exposure to serious conditions like strokes and heart attacks.

The research team also found that microplastic levels were six times higher in brain samples from people with dementia, according to the Guardian, though scientists note this could be a result rather than a cause of the condition.

"Given the exponentially rising environmental presence of micro and nanoplastics, this data compels a much larger effort to understand whether they have a role in neurological disorders or other human health effects," said the researchers of the study per the Guardian.

What's being done about rising microplastic levels?

Professor Tamara Galloway at the University of Exeter noted that the rise of microplastics in the brain has reflected the increase in production and everyday use of plastics across the world.

"It suggests that if we were to reduce environmental contamination with microplastics, the levels of human exposure would also decrease, offering a strong incentive to focus on innovations that reduce exposure," Galloway said in the article.

Microplastic pollution has been well-documented in recent years, with rising levels of contamination noted in the human body and the environment. Scientists are working on new, innovative ways to transform microplastic waste into new materials, and consumers can also take several practical steps to reduce their exposure and plastic production in general.

For example, avoid plastic food containers and choose glass, stainless steel, or ceramic containers for storage and reheating. Filter drinking water with a system certified to remove microplastics from tap water. Opt for clothing made of natural fibers (like cotton or wool), as synthetic fabrics can shed microplastic fibers.

Beyond that, try to reduce single-use plastics and use reusable bags, bottles, and containers whenever possible.

