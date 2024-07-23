Scientists discover highly toxic material in human uterus samples — here's why it's concerning

The initial concern from this study is that difficulties in prenatal development are potentially linked to microplastic pollution.

Further evidence of the presence of microplastics in the human body has been obtained, with scientists discovering the material in uterus samples.

What's happening?

As Environmental Health News detailed, a study of 22 human uteruses found microplastic particles in every single one.

Published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal, the research of endometrial tissue in the uteruses of people who have had multiple miscarriages found six types of plastic polymers.

The study observed that in mice, microplastic exposure led to reduced fertility, suggesting more research is required to investigate the effects of microplastics on pregnancy and conception.

"Considering that the uterus houses and nourishes the embryo and is key to subsequent fetal development during gestation, there is a pressing need to investigate the presence of [microplastics] in human uterus," the study concluded, per Environmental Health News.

Why is microplastic exposure concerning?

Of course, the initial concern from this study is that difficulties in prenatal development are potentially linked to microplastic pollution.

The material is becoming increasingly ubiquitous, found in the water, the air, and even in food. In short, plastic pollution is making it almost impossible to keep microplastics out of our bodies.

Studies have also found microplastics in the human penis, which has been linked to erectile dysfunction and fertility problems. Meanwhile, PFAS, otherwise known as "forever chemicals" and commonly found in plastic, have been found to accumulate in human testes, which could lead to developmental problems and increased risk of illnesses among children.

The effects of microplastics on reproductive organs, then, are troubling, potentially leading to falling conception rates and increasing the risk of health problems among children.

What can be done about microplastics?

While scientists are working on ways to remove microplastics from water, we can still make a difference by reducing our plastic consumption.

Avoiding single-use plastic water bottles in favor of reusable versions can reduce the amount of plastic we consume and dispose of. If not recycled appropriately, plastic can end up in landfills and oceans, where it will gradually become microplastics over time through erosion. Eventually, these can pollute soil and enter the bodies of humans and animals.

What's more, plastic is typically made from petrochemicals, so reduced demand could encourage a decrease in the amount produced, cutting planet-warming pollution emitted in production as well as preventing environmental damage caused by fossil fuel extraction.

