Researchers alarmed after finding link between 'unavoidable' material and human blood clots: 'Future research … is urgently needed'

New research has continued to shed light on how microplastics are being found in human tissues and potentially harming our health.

What's happening?

As detailed by ScienceAlert, researchers in China found microplastics in blood clots near the heart, brain, and legs of the patients who participated.

The new study, published in eBioMedicine, looked at 30 patients averaging an age of 65 years, living various lifestyles, and needing surgery after having either a stroke, heart attack, or deep vein thrombosis. Subjects also used plastic products daily, according to ScienceAlert.

Per the news outlet, the study found a possible connection between elevated levels of protein fragments in the blood of patients with high levels of microplastics. These protein fragments, known as D-dimers, are not normally present in blood plasma and are usually released when the body is breaking down clots, so the elevated levels suggest that microplastics cluster together in the blood to exacerbate clotting.

"These findings suggest that microplastics may serve as a potential risk factor associated with vascular health," said Tingting Wang, a clinician-scientist at First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, per ScienceAlert. "Future research with a larger sample size is urgently needed."

Why are these findings about microplastics concerning?

Unfortunately, microplastics are "unavoidable," according to the researchers. The study identified polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE) plastics in their subjects' blood. Those terms may look familiar to you. In fact, PVC and PE are most commonly produced plastics.

For example, PVC is used for pipes in construction, and PE is in many everyday products, like single-use shopping bags and water bottles.

Scientists are still determining how microplastics impact us, but landmark research is indicating that the tiny particles are dangerous for humans. Earlier this year, a study found heart disease patients with microplastics in their blood were more likely to suffer a stroke or heart attack.

Microplastics have also been found in human lungs, placentas, and testes.

What can be done about microplastics?

Fortunately, fantastic tech developments are emerging in the fight to rid the planet of microplastics.

Researchers are finding ways to clean up our water with planet-based materials, while trees may be able to filter these particles from our air. One study found that wax worms can break down plastics, possibly offering a way to make a dent in a major source of harmful pollution.

According to Statista, the typical person eats, drinks, and breathes between 78,000 and 211,000 microplastic particles annually. However, changing how you use plastic — or even phasing it out in your home entirely — can help set you up for a healthier life and save money in the long run.

Start by ditching single-use items, such as water bottles, and replacing them with reusable products when possible. Other practical options are dissolvable dishwasher/laundry pods and non-plastic sandwich bags.

