Researchers issue warning about serious hazard lurking in common clothing material: 'Increased significantly'

A new study revealed that hand-washing polyester clothing releases more microplastics than other washing methods, with hard water making it worse.

Researchers are concerned for public health, as microplastic fibers –– plastic particulate fibers measuring less than five millimeters –– are found in human bodies, household dust, and drinking water.

What's happening?

Scientists from the University of Toronto and Heriot-Watt University tested microplastic fiber pollution from washing polyester clothing, provided by Arc'teryx, by machine or by hand, the method used by roughly two-thirds of households worldwide.

Microplastic fiber release "increased significantly when hand-washing the uncoated polyester in Lake Ontario water rather than DI [deionized] water for both fabrics," the study discovered.

Most prior research focused on machine washing, but the new study, published in Scientific Reports, found that water with higher mineral content also increases shedding.

When uncoated polyester was washed in Lake Ontario water, the number of microplastics released rose by 200-240% compared to washing in purified deionized water. Even fabrics treated with a special anti-shedding coating saw increases of up to 540%.





Researchers found that hard water also breaks them into smaller fragments, making them more likely to travel through wastewater systems into homes and the human body.

Why are these findings concerning?

Microplastic fibers are small enough to enter bloodstreams, lodge in organs, and potentially trigger inflammation, cardiovascular events, or respiratory issues.

Hand-washing is common in regions with limited access to machines, meaning millions could unknowingly release higher levels of microplastics into waste streams and into the water sources their communities rely on.

Hard water is widespread, and many households use natural or mineral-rich water for laundry. This new research suggests that the buildup of that water plays a critical role in how much plastic circulates through environments where people live, cook, breathe, and raise children.

Previous research has shown microplastics accumulating in mountain peaks, fish, and even the air inside homes while shedding from everyday items like synthetic clothing and cleaning tools. Health effects are largely unknown but may include lung and airway damage, as well as increased risk of strokes and heart attacks.

What's being done about it?

Scientists are developing textile coatings and new fiber blends designed to shed less plastic during washing. The coating tested in this study significantly reduced microplastic release from one polyester fabric type up to 92%, though it was less effective on others.

Some countries are also moving toward requiring microfiber filters on new washing machines, and water agencies are exploring improved filtration technologies to keep microplastic fibers out of public supplies.

For individuals, simple shifts can help reduce the impact of plastic pollution: reducing reliance on single-use plastics, choosing natural fabrics, washing synthetics less often, and installing microfiber filters.

