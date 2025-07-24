Scientists uncover overlooked factor giving nonsmokers lung cancer: 'We're seeing this problematic trend'

"We all still think about the Marlboro man as what lung cancer looks like."

Lung cancer has long carried a very specific image — older folks with a pack-a-day habit. But as new cases emerge in people who've never picked up a cigarette, that picture is starting to shift.

Researchers have now uncovered genetic evidence showing that air pollution — not just smoking — could be a major driver of lung cancer, especially among women and people of Asian descent.

What's happening?

A groundbreaking new study published in the journal Nature analyzed tumor DNA from over 800 people across four continents who had never smoked. They found that individuals living in areas with high levels of fine particulate pollution — the kind produced by traffic, industry, and even wildfires — showed significantly more cancer-driving mutations in their lung tumors. In fact, some of these mutations resembled those seen in smokers' tumors.

"We're seeing this problematic trend that never-smokers are increasingly getting lung cancer," said UC San Diego's Ludmil Alexandrov, according to UC San Diego Today. "Our research shows that air pollution is strongly associated with the same types of DNA mutations we typically associate with smoking."

One particularly alarming finding? Air pollution exposure was linked to faster cellular aging and a nearly fourfold increase in a mutation type normally tied to tobacco smoke.

Why is this concerning?

While lung cancer rates in smokers are declining, rates among never-smokers are proportionally rising — and many of those cases are being caught too late. In the U.S., about 1 in 5 lung cancers now occur in people who have never smoked, and for Asian American women, that rate is nearly double.

This trend highlights an urgent need to rethink how we view lung cancer risk. "We all still think about the Marlboro man as what lung cancer looks like," said Stanford's Dr. Heather Wakelee, according to the New York Times. "But in many cases, that's no longer true."

Beyond pollution, researchers also flagged exposure to aristolochic acid — a known carcinogen found in certain traditional herbal remedies — as another potential environmental culprit.

What's being done about it?

Scientists are now pushing for expanded lung cancer screenings beyond current smoker-focused guidelines, which could help catch tumors earlier in at-risk nonsmokers. In Taiwan, for instance, a national program is already screening nonsmokers with family histories — and the U.S. is studying similar efforts.

At the policy level, improving air quality remains key. Cleaner transit options, better industrial regulation, and home upgrades like air purifiers or induction stoves can make a big difference.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

And for anyone looking to reduce their own risk, experts recommend checking local air quality regularly and minimizing exposure on high-pollution days — even wearing a mask if needed.

This new research is a wake-up call: Clean air isn't just about the planet — it's about something a lot closer to home than you might think.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.