China implements game-changing trade-in policy that is revolutionizing transportation — here's how it works

The program worked so well that China extended it.

As the undisputed world leader in electric bikes, China is estimated to have around 300 million on the road today. Though the public has used the eco-friendly transportation option for years, a recently introduced initiative has caused new e-bike ownership to explode, with over 8 million purchases recorded in just the last six months.

In late 2024, China's Ministry of Commerce introduced a trade-in program to increase the amount of more efficient e-bikes in the country. The program allows riders to trade in their old electric bicycles and purchase eligible new models that qualify for subsidies.

Besides offering money-saving measures to consumers, the program looks to phase out older e-bike models that may pose safety and environmental risks. These outdated e-bikes may be equipped with inferior batteries and obsolete tech.

According to a news release from the Chinese government, the trade-in program has ignited a boom in "both production and sales." Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian announced that the program increased sales of e-bikes across the country by 113.5% month on month.

As a result, 8.5 million new e-bikes have been purchased through the first half of 2025. This flurry resulted in 24.8 billion yuan in sales, or just under $3.5 billion. In addition, production of new e-bikes has also dramatically increased thanks to the trade-in program. Through June, the manufacturing of electric bicycles is up nearly 28%.

E-bikes offer numerous environmental and human health benefits, primarily by reducing pollution as compared to traditional vehicles. They are a sustainable transportation alternative, contributing to cleaner air, reduced noise pollution, and a smaller carbon footprint, especially with newer and more efficient models.

Using an e-bike can also lead to improved cardiovascular health and mental well-being thanks to increased physical activity. E-bikes provide a low-impact form of exercise, making them accessible to people of various fitness levels and those with joint pain and mobility issues.

