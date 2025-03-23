Scientists issue stark warning about growing threat to public health: 'Both the disease and the underlying risk factors are evolving'

Understanding the scale of the problem is the first step to addressing it.

Though there has been significant progress in reducing tobacco use worldwide, lung cancer is still the most common form of the disease worldwide. A recent study, conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and published in the journal the Lancet Respiratory Medicine, has uncovered a link between air pollution and lung cancer — even among those who have never smoked.

What's happening?

Researchers from IARC surveyed the incidences of lung cancer by different subtypes across 19 countries from 1988 to 2017. Lung cancer comes in different forms: adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, small-cell carcinoma, and large-cell carcinoma.

According to the research, adenocarcinoma is now the dominant subtype of lung cancer. In simple terms, it is a type of cancer that develops in the glands that line the organs.

The study found that adenocarcinoma made up 45.6% of the new lung cancer cases around the world in men and 59.7% in women.

Why this matters?

Freddie Bray, head of the Cancer Surveillance Branch at IARC and lead author of the article, told Inside Precision Medicine: "We examine changes in risk in different countries across successive generations and assess the potential burden of lung adenocarcinoma linked to ambient PM pollution."

PM stands for particulate matter and refers to solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air that can cause great harm if inhaled. The greater the ambient PM pollution, the greater the risks to the local population.

The causes include the burning of dirty fuels by the energy and transport sectors. Wildfires are another major source of PM pollution and the effects and frequency are increased by the climate crisis. Densely-populated cities in developing nations are among the most at-risk populations for poor air quality.

What can be done about it?

Legislation to tackle the problem has made some progress in the United States, but there's still a long way to go.

The World Health Organization estimates that four million premature deaths are caused by air pollution in 2019 alone. Solutions offered include robust regulations against polluting industries, switching to renewable energy, and better urban planning. At the individual level, things like switching to an electric vehicle can help curb harmful pollution.

As Bray said, while the results are alarming, understanding the scale of the problem is the first step to addressing it.

"The results provide important insights as to how both the disease and the underlying risk factors are evolving, offering clues as to how we can optimally prevent lung cancer worldwide," he explained.

