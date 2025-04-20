Industry leaders call for urgent overhaul of power plant rules: 'These regulations ... threaten the reliability of the power grid'

A coalition of utilities from across the country is pushing to weaken federal rules meant to control toxic coal ash, WRAL News reported. In North Carolina, where coal ash is already a widespread feature of the landscape, residents and advocates say the outcome could shape public health for generations.

What's happening?

North Carolina utility Duke Energy is the largest among 10 power companies that recently signed a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency urging the rollback of environmental rules.

The companies argued that regulations under the former government expanding federal oversight of coal ash disposal exceeded the EPA's authority and placed an undue burden on operations. They also opposed rules requiring carbon-capture technology at existing coal-fired and new gas-fired plants, saying the tech is not ready and would be too costly.

"These regulations, individually and collectively, threaten the reliability of the power grid, jeopardize national security, are a drag on economic growth, increase inflation, and hinder the expansion of electric power generation," the group wrote, per WRAL News.

Environmental advocates strongly oppose the proposal. As reported by WRAL News, they warn that rolling back safeguards would leave communities, especially those near coal ash sites, exposed to greater health risks.

Why is coal ash important?

Coal ash is the waste left behind when coal is burned. It contains harmful heavy metals, including arsenic and mercury, and is now classified as carcinogenic. For years, it was used as a cheap fill material in construction. Today, 72 documented sites across North Carolina hold at least 8.85 million tons of coal ash.

Although the EPA does not classify coal ash as hazardous waste, it acknowledges that improper handling poses serious health risks. Weakening federal rules could make it easier for utilities to delay cleanup and continue relying on coal and gas for power.

Even if national rules are rolled back, North Carolina's cleanup is protected under a 2020 consent order. Duke Energy must excavate 80 million tons of ash from six major sites, a process already underway.

Duke previously pleaded guilty to criminal negligence and was hit with $102 million in fines for a 2014 coal ash spill into the Dan River. The company has also faced additional enforcement under the Clean Air Act.

Current EPA rules require coal plants to retire by 2032 or install systems that cut air pollution by 90%. Industry leaders say those options are currently unrealistic.

What's being done about coal pollution?

Environmental groups are urging the EPA to defend the current rules in court. They say weakening protections would reverse progress and put more people at risk.

What happens next carries real urgency. Whether the EPA holds firm may decide how long coal ash continues to shape communities across the country.

