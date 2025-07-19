Scientists make disturbing discovery about overlooked threat to human health: 'They should be measured without delay'

"It will also be possible to adopt better protective measures."

Scientists have known for years that air pollutants contribute to a number of health-related issues. But a team of researchers has recently conducted a study to help determine which of these pollutants causes the most damage.

What's happening?

Major human-made sources of air pollution have wreaked havoc on the population for many years. These sources include industrial processes, agricultural activities, and the burning of fossil fuels. As a result, communities all around the world are exposed to harmful airborne particulate matter, or PM.

According to a report from the World Health Organization, air pollution is responsible for 6.7 million premature deaths every year. An overwhelming majority of these deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific Region.

To better understand which particles are the most harmful, a team of researchers focused on the effects that come from the particles' ability to cause what's known as oxidative stress in the body. This can potentially cause cellular damage, inflammation, and contribute to various diseases.

At the center of the research, published in Science Advances, was the observation of how much damage the particles can do when they create harmful molecules, as well as the body's ability to neutralize them with antioxidants. In order to help "explain PM toxicity," the team used measurements referred to as oxidative potential, or OP, to help gauge which particles are able to inflict the most damage on the human body.

Why is the research into air pollution important?

According to the study, 60 to 99% of reactive oxygen species and OP in secondary organic aerosol and combustion-generated airborne particulate matter (PM) "have a lifetime of minutes to hours." While short-lived, these particles can "activate different toxicity pathways." Simply put, PM exposure can trigger a chain reaction of inflammatory responses that occur inside the human body.

Markus Kalberer, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Basel and co-author of the study, noted the significance of the research.

"Since these oxygen-containing radicals react with other molecules so quickly, they should be measured without delay," Kalberer said in an article by the University of Basel.

"However, since the measurement error in the case of delayed analysis isn't constant, it's not that possible to extrapolate from previous filter-based analyses," Kalberer said. He explained that earlier studies may have underestimated how dangerous particulate matter is, because they simply didn't detect all of the harmful components.

What's being done about air pollution?

With a better understanding of OP and more studies that include online OP quantification, Kalberer believes that we may be able to combat the effects of air pollution.

"If we can measure the proportion of highly reactive, harmful components more accurately and reliably, it will also be possible to adopt better protective measures," said Kalberer, per the University of Basel.

Since air pollution is caused by naturally occurring sources as well as human activities, it is not feasible to completely eliminate it. However, there are ways that we can help reduce its harmful impact. Many countries around the world have enacted initiatives to encourage the use of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

It is also possible to help reduce oxidative stress at home. This can be done by boosting your body's antioxidant defenses through a diet of antioxidant-rich foods, lifestyle changes, and stress management techniques.

