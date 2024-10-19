  • Business Business

Authorities discover carcinogens hundreds of times over the legal limit in popular brand's clothing: 'Many people should learn from this'

"It's fun to shop, but when buying these products, you need to be cautious of your long-term health."

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

Fast fashion brands are making their clothing with dangerously high amounts of toxic chemicals and carcinogens. 

In a viral video, TikToker Peter (@petersbrainfolds) shared that South Korean authorities found dangerous levels of harmful chemicals in products from today's top fast fashion brands. They tested over 100 products from Temu, Shein, and AliExpress. 

The brands' shoes tested positive for 229 times the legal limit for phthalates and 11 times the limit for lead. Various products showed unsafe levels of formaldehyde and dioxane. 

"It's fun to shop, but when buying these products, you need to be cautious of your long-term health," Peter warned in the video. 


He also shared that he's afraid that this fast fashion trend will become the new norm. 

This news is concerning because wearing toxins and cancer-causing chemicals is far from fashionable. 

Phthalates and lead keep production costs low and boost manufacturing productivity. But those savings and speed come at a high price to consumers' health. 

When you wear clothes and shoes laced with toxins, they can seep into your skin as it absorbs the chemicals over time. Fast fashion toxins are linked to poor liver function, interference with reproductive hormones, diabetes, and cancer. 

These toxins affect consumers who wear fast fashion clothing and the factory workers who make them. 

Beyond the chemical exposure and health risks, the fast fashion industry is a massive polluter because its synthetic fibers release microplastics into waterways when washed. 

Fast fashion brands have also been linked to illegal deforestation and violent corruption at the expense of global indigenous communities. 

Peter was definitely onto something when he wrote, "Fast fashion is destroying us." 

Fortunately, there are eco-friendly apparel brands that prioritize sustainability and keep unnecessary toxins off our bodies and out of our lives. 

TikTokers were appalled at the news about Temu, Shein, and AliExpress, voicing their opinions about the discovery of toxins in their favorite fashions. 

"I just don't trust retailers at this point," one TikTok user wrote. 

Another commented, "I now worry about every brand in the world."

"It's easy … buy QUALITY over quantity …. many people should learn from this," wrote another commenter. 

